Leaked BlackBerry Curve Touch 9380 coming soon
According to the financial bods, Research in Motion is in a bit of bother. It shipped less handsets than expected in the last quarter and poor tablet sales meant that profits were down 47 per cent.
What RIM needs is a super, smashing, great handset to get it back on track. And could that handset be the BlackBerry Curve 9380, codenamed Orlando?
Probably not, but we thought it best to bring you the leaked images of the Canadian mobile company's first all-touch Curve model anyway.
It's said to be packing an 800MHz processor, a 3.25-inch display, a 5-megapixel camera with 720p HD video recording, 1GB of storage and NFC capabilities too.
We know, it's hardly likely to be a phone that will make Apple, Samsung and the rest of the gang quiver with fear. After all, this is a phone that's been touted since January and still hasn't seen an official launch.
RIM needs a game-changer, and it needs one fast. Sadly, there's no sign of one on the horizon.
The BlackBerry Curve 9380 is said to be launching "sooner rather than later". We await official confirmation...
