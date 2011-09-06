BlackBerry App World 3.0 now available

RIM has released BlackBerry App World 3.0 for its smartphone users. The redesigned front-end for the company's store has been crafted to make it easier to find applications, games and themes, with each category getting its own channel.

Other new features include App Social Sharing, an option to tell friends about a newly discovered application through BBM, Twitter, Facebook, email or SMS, straight from the app's screen; My Account, offering direct access to account information from the home screen, thereby making it easier to manage BBID and payment options; An evolved App Details screen, which now presents a quick summary, screenshots and star ratings, and allows the user to check out reviews; And there are improved search options, with a search bar now appearing on the storefront home screen. It also offers the ability to filter by App Name, Price, Rating, Newest, Best Match, or Popular.

The update will be available for BlackBerry OS 5.0+ users and will be rolled out over the next couple of days. Some owners are reporting that it's already arrived for their devices.

The full list of BlackBerry App World 3.0 features are as follows:

Sleek New Design - The BlackBerry App World experience has been enhanced to help users discover the latest and greatest apps and content, starting right on the BlackBerry App World home screen where rotating spotlight banners show off all that’s new and exciting.

New Channels - Apps, Games, and Themes now have their own channels so users can get to what they want even faster.

Introduction of My Account - My Account makes managing BBID and payment options easy with direct access to all account information from the home screen.

New My World Features - My World gives users a streamlined view of their apps and status, and now at a glance, in addition to seeing which apps are installed and uninstalled, users can manage subscription content and services. When new updates or subscription renewals are available for apps, users will be notified using push technology.

App Social Sharing - When a user finds an app they can’t live without, they can share it directly from the app details screen through BBM, Facebook, Twitter, email and SMS.

Evolved App Details Screen - At a glance, users can get a quick summary, check out reviews and star ratings, take a look at screen shots, and more.

More Search Options - Quickly find apps with a Search Bar now appearing on the storefront home screen and search results are presented across Channels as well as My World. Search Bars are also within each Channel and users have the ability to filter by App Name, Price, Rating, Newest, Best Match, or Popular.

What do you think of the new App World? Let us know in the comments below...