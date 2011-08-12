  BlackBerry Bold 9900 on sale now with Vodafone

Vodafone has announced that the BlackBerry Bold 9900 is now on sale on its network, the first handset to officially land in the UK from the bumper RIM launch.

Available free on 24 month contracts starting from £41 a month - that deal will get you 1,200 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of mobile data.

The phone is £399 on a £20.50 a month plan, £299 on a £26 one, £199 for £31 a month, or £99 for £36.

The 9900 is just 10.5mm thick, making it RIM's skinniest smartphone yet. It packs a 1.2GHz processor, the new BlackBerry 7 OS, a QWERTY keyboard and touchscreen controls, and also boasts NFC capabilities - although there's no mention of Vodafone tapping into this functionality yet.

It has a 2.8-inch display, with a 640x480 resolution that sits above the QWERTY and have 8GB of internal storage - expandable by 40GB with microSD. The camera is a 5-megapixel one with 720p video shooting features.

The BlackBerry Bold 9900 is available now in-store and online via Vodafone.

