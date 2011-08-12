  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. BlackBerry phone news

BlackBerry Bold 9900 on sale now with Vodafone

|
  BlackBerry Bold 9900 on sale now with Vodafone
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy todayBy Chris Hall

Vodafone has announced that the BlackBerry Bold 9900 is now on sale on its network, the first handset to officially land in the UK from the bumper RIM launch.

Available free on 24 month contracts starting from £41 a month - that deal will get you 1,200 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of mobile data.

The phone is £399 on a £20.50 a month plan, £299 on a £26 one, £199 for £31 a month, or £99 for £36.

The 9900 is just 10.5mm thick, making it RIM's skinniest smartphone yet. It packs a 1.2GHz processor, the new BlackBerry 7 OS, a QWERTY keyboard and touchscreen controls, and also boasts NFC capabilities - although there's no mention of Vodafone tapping into this functionality yet.

It has a 2.8-inch display, with a 640x480 resolution that sits above the QWERTY and have 8GB of internal storage - expandable by 40GB with microSD. The camera is a 5-megapixel one with 720p video shooting features.

The BlackBerry Bold 9900 is available now in-store and online via Vodafone.

BlackBerry Bold 9900/9930 hands-on

BlackBerry Bold 9900 vs BlackBerry Bold 9780

PopularIn Phones
  1. Asus Zenfone 5 review: The mid-price phone to take Asus to the big time?
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  3. O2 Family Plan puts up to 20 connections on the same bill with massive discounts for all
  4. The best Huawei P20 deals and P20 Pro deals for July 2018
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 colours leaked, but not one of them gold or yellow
  1. LG G7 ThinQ vs Google Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
  2. The best mobile phone deals for July 2018: Find the right phone deal for you
  3. Save up to £130 on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL from Carphone Warehouse
  4. Compare the best Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL deals for July 2018
  5. Super-charged Honor 10 GT with 8GB and GPU Turbo feature is real
Comments