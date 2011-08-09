  1. Home
2012 release for first BlackBerry QNX smartphone?

|
Did the "largest global launch of BlackBerry smartphones in history" leave you wanting more? Are you craving some PlayBook style QNX action on a BB smartphone?

If so, we've got good news and bad news for you.

The good news - a QNX smartphone is on course for a Q1 2012 release, codenamed the BlackBerry Colt.

The bad news - it sounds like RIM is (once again) cutting a few corners and planning on a release that sounds a bit, well, naff.

How naff you say? Well, how does a single core processor sound to save battery life? Or how's about email courtesy of Microsoft ActiveSync because of a lack of support initially for current BES versions? That's right - you better fire up your Windows XP machine because you're going to need it.

There's scant consolation with the mention that the phone may have multiple cores once it comes to market but to be honest, that's the minimum that RIM's new device needs to be packing if it is going to make BlackBerry a big table player again.

We'll be watching this one with a close eye.

