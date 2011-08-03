  RIM details five new BlackBerry 7 smartphones

After AT&T ruined BlackBerry's (badly kept) secret by officially announcing the BlackBerry Torch 9810 earlier, the Canadian mobile giant has now added officialdom to four more BlackBerry 7 touting handsets: the BlackBerry Bold 9900 and 9930 and the BlackBerry Torch 9850 and 9860.

Starting with the Boldest phones the 9900 and 9930 have thinness in mind - they are just 10.5mm thick - making them RIM's skinniest smartphones yet.

They pack a QWERTY keyboard and touchscreen controls and also boast NFC capabilities, as was rumoured when details of the handsets first started to circulate in webland.

They have 2.8-inch displays (640x480) above the QWERTY and have 8GB of internal storage - expandable by 40GB with microSD. Cameras are 5-megapixel with 720p video.

As we reported earlier, the Torch 9810 is the successor to the original Torch (the 9800), bringing not only the 4G connectivity but a much more nippy processor - up from the 624MHz one to a 1.2GHz one - and a much crisper display: 3.2-inch with a 640x480 resolution. It also packs 8GB of onboard storage, which is expandable up to 32GB, and it can also shoot 720p video.

The 9850 and 9860 have bigger displays at 3.7-inches and 5-megapixel cameras but there's no mention of any 720p video action. The big screen inclusions indicate that these are RIM's latest attempt at tapping into the media-powered smartphone scene.

All of the new BlackBerry 7 handsets will land later this month. In the UK, Three has already stated that it will be offering the 9900 and the 9810 and Vodafone has 'fessed up that it will be carrying the 9860 and the 9810.

Pocket-lint is currently getting up close and personal with all the new handsets, check back on the site later for some hands-on impressions.