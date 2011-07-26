BlackBerry handsets due for announcement already leaked?

BlackBerry has been all over the technology wires of late, with its company's flagging fortunes and handset rumours regularly snatching the news limelight.

The latest set of phones to leak could very well be the BlackBerry OS 7 handsets the company touted via Twitter. Given that they are what looks like final press shots, this seems ever more likely.

First up is the Monza/Touch/Volt 9860, a touch screen-only handset and something yet to be confirmed by BlackBerry themselves. Specs wise, the Monza is to feature a 1.2GHz processor, 768 MB of RAM, 4GB of internal memory and a 120 x 62 x 11.5mm body. Whilst not quite dual-core Android levels of power, stats like this should at least bring BlackBerry a little closer to the competition.

Next in line for the leak parade is the Torch 2, which has had so much information released on it that it may as well have been out for several months. BlackBerry's sequel to its current flagship handset is also 1.2GHz powered with that same 768MB or RAM that RIM know and love. Form factor is very much the same as the original, with internals being the main focus for change.

The VGA screen is almost identical, bar an alleged improvement in touch sensitivity. The 5 megapixel camera is also the same, except for a jump up to 720p recording. A leaked Sprint roadmap is pointing to mid-August for both handsets to be released.

It could very well be that these handsets are the ones to turn BlackBerry's fortunes around, but given the disappointing sales of the PlayBook, a wholly decent tablet, it looks like RIM has just lost its sense of cool.

RIM deserves a change? Or is Android and iOS just that much better?