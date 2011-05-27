  VIDEO: BlackBerry Curve Apollo in action

Thought that we'd seen official launches all of the BlackBerry devices that were leaked back in January?

Well, think again - as we're still waiting on officialdom for the Storm like 9680 1.2GHz RIM monster, as well as the curvy 9370, aka the BlackBerry Curve Apollo.

Now, we know that the videos aren't all that exciting (unless you love a SIM card insertion guide) but they do give us a nice look at BlackBerry OS 7 in action, and keep the Apollo fresh in our minds.

Not that we'd forgotten about the budget looking handset....of course not.

The Apollo boasts a HVGA 480 x 360 display, full QWERTY, a 5-megapixel camera with a flash, NFC capability and is all powered by a Tavor MG-1 800MHz CPU (with 512MB of RAM).

There's also GPS and Bluetooth to go with the b/g/n Wi-Fi and Quad-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE as well as Tri-band UMTS/HSPA at 7.2Mbps.

No official word from RIM yet about when this device will hit but, as ever, we'll keep you posted.