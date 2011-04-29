RIM outs BlackBerry Bold complete with BB OS 7

RIM has let slip plans for a new BlackBerry Bold expected to launch next week at the company’s BlackBerry World convention in Florida.

The new smartphone turned up on the company’s website, before being quickly removed, however not before a screen grab was, well grabbed.

The new BlackBerry Bold is, according to the marketing blurb on the site “A bold step ahead” and will feature a touchscreen display above the traditional QWERTY keyboard found on the company’s current Bold offering.

Also confirmed in the blurb is that the new smartphone will be running BlackBerry 7 OS.

Although many were expecting the latest update to go under the moniker of BlackBerry OS 6.1, CEO Jim Balsillie has recently confirmed on the company’s quarterly earnings call, that the update is so big that the company has opted to jump to the 7.0 version number instead.

Pocket-lint will be covering BlackBerry World live from Monday bringing you all the news as it happens from the show floor in Orlando.

We will keep you posted.