  BlackBerry no fools for the children of the revolution

Thought that it was only suits and city boys packing BlackBerry handsets in their pockets?

Then think again, as a uBar survey ran for Pocket-lint shows that there is an emerging youth market for RIM's smartphones - one born out of the success of BlackBerry Messenger (BBM).

The survey showed that half of all BlackBerry devices sold in Phones 4u on contract were to the 16-25 year-old market, and that over two thirds of all 16-25 year-olds questioned (550 people in total) said they currently packed a Blackberry in their pocket.

The reason for this youth market is undoubtedly the popularity of BBM - with almost three quarters of people stating that the messaging platform is what makes Blackberry devices stand out in the competitive smartphone market.

Only 35 per cent of respondents said that the BlackBerry OS was a stand out feature.

Russell Braterman, Phones 4u Marketing Director said: "BlackBerry has been steadily expanding from its original business heartland, and today is at least as much about a youth audience who are attracted to its social capabilities, BBM and its brand relevance.

"This makes for a great fit with Phones 4u, and due to our strong resonance with the youth market, Phones 4u sells more BlackBerry devices per store than other retailer in Europe"

Stephen Bates, RIM UK MD added: "It’s great to see BlackBerry smartphones appealing to such a wide audience and really resonating with Phones 4u’s customers.

"Our heritage in providing best in class secure mobile communications has translated so well into the consumer space over recent years.

"Whether it’s email, BBM or the broad range of social networks essential to today’s consumer, people right across the board are recognising that BlackBerry is the best mobile social platform."

