BlackBerry Torch 2, Bold Touch, and Storm 3 rumoured

We previously brought you news of a leaked BlackBerry roadmap that featured a whole host of BlackBerry handsets that would be coming this year, and three of them have just turned up: the BlackBerry Torch 2, BlackBerry Bold Touch, and the BlackBerry Storm 3 (Monaco).

The Blackberry Torch 2 has been confirmed by RIM to have the 6.1 operating system, a 3.2 640x480 resolution screen and a 1.2 Ghz processor with 8Gb internal memory. The phone's full title will be the BlackBerry Torch II 9810

The BlackBerry Bold Touch (Montana) gets a rumoured 2.8-inch display 1.2 GHz processor, 8GB storage, 768MB RAM and up to 32GB MicroSd Card. Connectivity will be provided for in the form of Wi-Fi b/g/n, Micro USB, Bluetooth and NFC. No doubt the keyboard will also be a cracker.



The Blackberry Storm 3 has turned up on a YouTube video, which shows the touchscreen in action, and rumour has it that the phone will be cooking with BlackBerry 6.1. Specs include 1.2 GHz processor with 4GB storage, 768MB RAM and up to 32GB MicroSD, 800x480 resolution and 253 DPI on the 3.7-inch touchscreen and 5MP camera with flash.

Specs on all three handsets looks to be pretty impressive, and shows significant improvements on all fronts. According to the roadmap the phones should be with us in Autumn this year.