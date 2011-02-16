NFC coming to BlackBerry smartphones

BlackBerry maker RIM has said that “many” of its future devices launching in the rest of the year will come with NFC capability.

The comments made by Jim Balsillie, the company's co-CEO, at his keynote speech at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona will be good news for those looking to pay for things with their mobile phones.

NFC has seen a massive boost in popularity in the last couple of weeks, after Google announced it would be adding NFC support in its mobile phone operating system: Android 2.3.

It seems that RIM sees the potential too.

But not all handset manufacturers have been keen to include the technology straight away, citing that the infrastructure isn’t quite ready and that the NFC tech itself adds bulk to the handset designs.

Sony Ericsson, HTC and LG have yet to release NFC-ready handsets promising the technology later in the year.

So far NFC can be found in Nokia and Samsung smartphones.