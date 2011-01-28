BlackBerry Curve Touch revealed by leaked roadmap

The BlackBerry Curve Touch is due to land in "Fall 2011" according to some leaked CDMA carrier roadmap slides, that also mention a number of other new RIM devices.

We already knew that RIM had a load of new BlackBerry handsets lined up for 2011, after info on the Dakota, Curve Apollo, Torch 2 and Storm 3 all broke cover, but now we've got yet more future device details - all courtesy of one big leak.

The Curve Touch is the pick of the bunch though - it is a 3.25-inch touchscreen handset (480x360 HVGA), powered by a Qualcomm MSM 8655 800MHz CPU. The slide actually says 800GHz, but unless this phone is also going to power a mission to Mars, we think it's a misprint.

It has a trackpad - but no physical QWERTY and has 1GB of flash memory, and 512MB of RAM to go with NFC connectivity.

Another handset leaked is the BlackBerry Monaco Touch, which looks as if it could be the Storm 3. It has a 1.2GHz CPU, a 3.7-inch 800x400 display, and 768MB of RAM.

The Monaco Touch also has a 5-megapixel camera with flash and can record 720p video. It'll be packing BlackBerry OS 6.1 and have NFC on board too.

Also mentioned is the Sedona, which is the CDMA version of the Apollo and the Montana, which is the CDMA version of the Dakota.

BlackBerry OS 6.1 is also detailed in the slides and will feature a new “liquid graphics” interface that will improve the user experience, and also a redesigned browser that will take advantage of the next-gen processors and hardware acceleration tech.

No exact dates are stated for the releases, just "Fall 2011", which is American for Autumn 2011 we think.