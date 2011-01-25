  RIM wants BlackBerry owners to Balance business with pleasure

Research in Motion is set to introduce BlackBerry Balance to its handset line-up, which is essentially a software package designed to keep the personal and professional aspects of your device separate.

The move would see your work email and apps positioned away from your personal message and data, meaning the company issued BlackBerry's may be all a user needs (and therefore doesn't have to go out and buy a handset from one of RIM's rivals).

"We just wanted to create an innovative solution that allows enterprises to manage the corporate data side while at the same time give their employees the freedom to use Facebook and browse the Web and get their Internet email at the same time," said Jeff McDowell, RIM's senior vice-president for business and platform marketing.

BlackBerry Balance is being tested in North America now, and should hit handsets there within 2 months (no word on a UK launch as of yet). It will also be available on the forthcoming RIM tablet - the BlackBerry PlayBook.

It's a clever move by RIM, as it is facing a massive struggle to hold on to its smartphone market top position. But, it's hardly original - Nokia has been offering up a similar service on its handsets for years.