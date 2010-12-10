X-Factor's Dannii Minogue campaigns for Matt Cardle with BlackBerry Bold

With the X-Factor final a mere breath away, judge and mentor Dannii Minogue is gathering support for finalist Matt Cardle by waggling about a custom-made, one-off Swarovski-crystal adorned BlackBerry Bold with the message "VOTE MATT" emblazoned on the back.

Dannii jumped out of a cab, in a matching red and white outfit, to reveal the red and white phone to those standing around, before heading into the X Factor press conference.

The X Factor final, which starts on Saturday 11 December and finishes on Sunday, will crown a champion out of Matt, Cher Lloyd, Rebecca Ferguson, and boy band One Direction. The winner will then receive a recording contract and release a single next week with the hope of hitting the top of the charts and securing the Christmas number one.

It was a feat denied to last year's winner, Joe McElderry, who was beaten to the top slot by Rage Against The Machine, and a re-release of their hit Killing in the Name, thanks to a vociferous Facebook campaign.

“Yeah, of course I wanna win it”, said Matt Cardle. “Very aware that the work starts once the show’s over but, yeah, I’m going to go out there and do my best, as is everybody”.

Oh, and because we know you secretly love it, here's some upcoming X Factor news: As with all the finals in recent years, the final four will be duetting with big stars on Saturday for one of their songs:

Christina Aguilera will be singing with Rebecca, Rihanna with Matt, Will.I.Am with Cher, and Robbie Williams with One Direction.

We're betting that the songs will be Beautiful, Umbrella, I Gotta Feeling, and She's the One, in that order. But that's just a guess, don't quote us on that.

There's no doubt about it though, Dannii has definitely pulled the best stunt so far. Until rival mentor Cheryl Cole reveals new tattoos on her butt cheeks for Rebecca and Cher that is.

We shudder to think where Simon Cowell might have "One Direction" branded. Or is that "Wand Erection"?

