Verizon roadmap: A complete round-up

If you've recovered from the news of the Motorola Stingray Gingerbread tablet, and the dual screen Samsung Continuum, that were both outed in via a Verizon roadmap, then you may be interested to read about what else was featured in the document.

Well, take a deep breath, because here is a full roundup.....

The Motorola Venus should be hitting US stores in October. This is detailed as looking and feeling like a BlackBerry bizarrely. It has a full QWERTY keyboard and packs a 1GHz processor to go with an Android 2.2 OS and CDMA and GSM/HSPA connectivity.

The Motorola Droid Pro may also be out in October, or possibly November, boasting a 1.3GHz chip and Android 2.2.

There's a new HTC handset on the way, called either the Lexicon, Lexikon or Merge. It too should see the light of day in October or November and will feature a 1GHz Snapdragon processor.

The LG enV Pro is due in November. This phone is an Android device and hotly tipped to be the best LG Android offering so far.

In BlackBerry news, the roadmap indicates that the 9570 (otherwise know as the BlackBerry Storm 3) has been canned, at least with Verizon. But updates for the Tour, Bold 9650, and Curve 3G are all on their way to solve some known issues.

Phew, that's a whole load of new phone news, many thanks to Engadget for putting the details all in one place.