RIM working on 3G and 4G enabled BlackBerry PlayBooks

BlackBerry has hinted that it is working on 3G and possibly 4G enabled versions of its brand new BlackBerry PlayBook tablet, at its DEVCON conference in San Francisco.

"The question you should be asking me is when is the 4G version coming", Dan Dodge, QNX founder and creator told developers in a deep dive session on the new OS and how it runs.

When asked what his answer was, he laughed, saying that he wasn't officially able to answer that question.

The comments are likely to appease operators around the world hoping to cash in on the new tablet and business users keen to use it outside their Wi-Fi bubbles.

Dodge also refused to be drawn on whether or not the new OS would be making it to the company's range of smartphones.

"I can't answer that", Dodge said firmly before moving on to field more serious in depth questions about how the new OS runs.

The new BlackBerry Tablet OS, which Dodge suggested wasn't the final name, will be able to run BlackBerry apps, however Dodge confirmed that the feature wasn't "fully baked" yet, although didn't see it being a problem for launch.

As for BES support, Dodge confirmed that users will have to link a BlackBerry handset to the device to get BES features on the new tablet, something which again, Dodge hinted he was keen to change.

In the final hint of the session, RIM suggested that developers keep their eyes open for SDK availability at Adobe's late October event - Adobe MAX 2010.