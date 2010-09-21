  The BlackBerry app that's rubbish

It seems there's an app for anything these days including monitoring the rubbish that we throw away, well in Surrey at least.

Turns out BlackBerry smartphones are being used by Surrey County Council to help stop residents forking out £1 million a year to dispose of trade waste in what is believed to be the first scheme of its kind in the country.

The council has developed a BlackBerry application for a new van and trailer permit scheme that aims to stop trade waste being dumped at community recycling centres for free.

The app allows staff at the council's 15 community recycling centres (CRCs) to immediately check registered vehicles on a secure database of vans, pick up trucks and vehicles with large trailers via their phones.

Drivers of vehicles not registered on the database at residential addresses in Surrey or motorists attempting to dump trade waste will be turned away say the council.

"I believe Surrey is leading the way by being the first local authority to use mobile technology in this way. The scheme has been well received, not least because local taxpayers know they're not footing the bill for waste they don't produce," Surrey County Council Cabinet Member for Environment Dr Lynne Hack said.

Nearly 7,400 residents who use these vehicles have signed up to the free scheme in its first 6 months.

Just in case it comes up in a pub quiz, there are four waste stations for businesses to use in Surrey – at Shepperton, Epsom, Guildford and Leatherhead.