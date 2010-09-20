BlackBerry Storm 3 spotted and snapped
The UK might be getting geared up to receive the BlackBerry Torch, but a new BlackBerry is getting its turn in the spotlight.
An image purporting to the BlackBerry Storm 3 has turned up thanks to BlackBerry news site BerryReview.
"We were just sent a picture of what is supposedly the BlackBerry Storm 3. Our tipster wishes to remain anonymous but it looks legit," claims the site.
According to the tipster the Storm 3 will have a 3.7-inch display and 8GB of internal memory as well as a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity.
Could the company about to announce the phone at its BlackBerry Developer Conference at the end of the month?
Stay tuned.
Read our BlackBerry Storm mobile phone review.
Read our BlackBerry Storm 2 9550 review.
