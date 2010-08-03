BlackBerry 6 coming for 9700, Pearl 3G and future handsets
Further to the announced BlackBerry Torch handset (9800), RIM has revealed plans to bring the BlackBerry 6 operating system to the 9700, Pearl 3G and all future handsets in its arsenal.
The new OS will bring a swathe of new features to devices, including a whole host of enhanced multimedia applications and aspects. Podcast support is built-in, and there are improvements in the way that album art and video thumbnails are presented. Camera controls are also greatly improved.
Wi-Fi media syncing is another new feature, and BlackBerry Messenger has been overhauled.
There are no details on when the new OS might hit existing handsets. It is likely to make its debut on the BlackBerry Torch first, and then be filtered through the rest of the devices.
Stay tuned for more details as we get them. Pocket-lint has reporters on site at both BlackBerry UK and US offices as we write...
