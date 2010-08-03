BlackBerry Torch hands-on

When BlackBerry launches a new mobile phone, Pocket-lint is never that far behind and as such we've already got our hands on the new device just moments after it's launched, and before its even got an operator in the UK.

As we revealed a short while ago, via AT&Ts leak, the BlackBerry Torch is a cross between a BlackBerry Bold and a Palm Pre Plus. It sports the new BlackBerry 6 operating system, comes with QWERTY keyboard and features a touch screen as well.

The tech specs are as we expected, but are now officially confirmed as:

- Full-QWERTY keyboard and large touch screen display

- High resolution capacitive touch screen (480 x 360 pixels, 3.2-inch diagonal measurement) with accelerometer

- HSDPA support (3.6 Mbps)

- Built-in GPS and Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n)

- 5 MP camera with flash, autofocus, digital zoom, face recognition

- 512 MB Flash, 4 GB onboard memory, microSDHC memory card slot (up to 32 GB)

- 624 MHz processor

- BlackBerry 6, the impressive new operating system for BlackBerry smartphones which includes:

- Crisp, more immersive visuals, including new icons, graphics and animations

- New WebKit-based browser; high-fidelity and very efficient, with tabbed browsing

- Multi-touch support (e.g. pinch to zoom) while browsing, viewing photos, etc.

- Graphical, context-sensitive pop-up menus

- Redesigned core apps, plus a new multimedia UI and new apps for downloading podcasts, watching YouTube videos, and integrating RSS and social networking feeds

But you're not reading this for that, you want pictures. So feast your eyes on the below...