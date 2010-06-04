BlackBerry Curve 9300 surfaces

We know what you are thinking, after a while all these BlackBerry Curve models seem like they blur into one, but that hasn't stopped more leaks spinning out of Research in Motion with yet another unannounced model.

The latest model, the BlackBerry Curve 9300, looks like a mashup of the Curve 8520 and the Curve 8900.

Although it's not certain whether this will be making it to the UK (the US has more versions than we do), like the new BlackBerry Pearl 3G 9105 released in the UK recently, the 9300, if real, will feature the same media keys that are cropping as the company continues to push its consumer credentials.

That mashup continues with the keyboard, bringing the looks of the old Curve and the 8900, while the screen looks like the 8520.

The camera doesn't have a flash, which is a little odd, and judging by the pictures in will pack Wi-Fi as well.

As Crackberry points out it looks like a straight replacement for the 8520, the styling is the same, the detailing with that funny bit below the keys, but the chrome effect is reminiscent of the 8900.

Strange too that it's touting BlackBerry's OS version number 5 rather than the newly announced version 6. Could RIM be about to fragment its OS to different devices? Have your say below.