BlackBerry Bold 9800 video and pictures emerge

BlackBerry fans rejoice, because RIM's new slider QWERTY handset has been uncovered in the real world. The BlackBerry Bold 9800 has been caught on video flexing its OS 6.0 muscles for everyone to see.

Lovers of all things BlackBerry, The Berry Fix has posted the video above which shows the slider keyboard in action and, what looks like, a very slick OS 6.0 user interface. There's also a load of pictures showing the much-anticipated device in all of its glory.

Reports suggest the BlackBerry Bold 9800 will have a 3.2-inch touchscreen with 360 x 480 resolution and connectivity via 3G, EDGE, Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth 2.1 with A2DP. The camera is purportedly going to be 5 megapixels with auto-focus and flash on board.

More details are sure to emerge, and when they do, we'll tell you.