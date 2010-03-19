  BlackBerry OS 6.0 screens leaked?

For those of you that use a BlackBerry, while you'll happily tell the world it's the best email device on the planet you probably aren't so forthcoming when someone mentions the operating system.

That could be about to change if two leaked screen grabs from what is reportedly BlackBerry OS 6.0 are real.

BlackBerry site BBLeaks has managed to obtain what it is claiming are spy shots running on a Storm 2 device.

"These spy shot images come highly regarded as real from one our best connects", says the site.

The images show a more "Android" approach to the home screen with a series of widgets allowing users to get to certain information like weather and breaking news quickly.

Are they real, do you think they look good? Let us know what you think in the comments below: