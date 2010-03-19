  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. BlackBerry phone news

BlackBerry OS 6.0 screens leaked?

|
  BlackBerry OS 6.0 screens leaked?
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own

For those of you that use a BlackBerry, while you'll happily tell the world it's the best email device on the planet you probably aren't so forthcoming when someone mentions the operating system.

That could be about to change if two leaked screen grabs from what is reportedly BlackBerry OS 6.0 are real.

BlackBerry site BBLeaks has managed to obtain what it is claiming are spy shots running on a Storm 2 device.

"These spy shot images come highly regarded as real from one our best connects", says the site.

The images show a more "Android" approach to the home screen with a series of widgets allowing users to get to certain information like weather and breaking news quickly.

Are they real, do you think they look good? Let us know what you think in the comments below:

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date, news and rumours: What we know so far
iPhone XI (iPhone 11) and iPhone X Plus specs, release date, news and rumours
When is Android Pie coming to my phone?
What is Bixby? Samsung's smart assistant explained
Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium specs and features: Everything you need to know
The Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium is coming to the UK after all
Comments