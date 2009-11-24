  BlackBerry Media Sync 3.0 released

A new version of BlackBerry Media Sync has been made available by RIM updating the software to version 3.0.



Media Sync 3.0 allows BlackBerry users to sync their desktop iTunes or Windows Media Player music with via USB "simply and quickly".



In addition to an improved interface, Media Sync 3.0 adds the ability to sync images to and from a device as well as add folders for syncing from a PC to a handset.



As far as pictures go, the software includes an option to optimise pictures for the phone with a "smart memory management" tool that shrinks down files to around 2% of the original size.



BlackBerry Media Sync 3.0 is available for PC and Mac via BlackBerry Desktop Manager for OS 4.6 and over but supports OS 4.2 and over, it's available for free via www.blackberry.com/mediasync.