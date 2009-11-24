BlackBerry Media Sync 3.0 released
A new version of BlackBerry Media Sync has been made available by RIM updating the software to version 3.0.
Media Sync 3.0 allows BlackBerry users to sync their desktop iTunes or Windows Media Player music with via USB "simply and quickly".
In addition to an improved interface, Media Sync 3.0 adds the ability to sync images to and from a device as well as add folders for syncing from a PC to a handset.
As far as pictures go, the software includes an option to optimise pictures for the phone with a "smart memory management" tool that shrinks down files to around 2% of the original size.
BlackBerry Media Sync 3.0 is available for PC and Mac via BlackBerry Desktop Manager for OS 4.6 and over but supports OS 4.2 and over, it's available for free via www.blackberry.com/mediasync.
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- Huawei P20 Pro triple camera explored: Everything you need to know about Huawei's camera renaissance
- Motorola Moto G6 Plus review: A big deal?
- More OnePlus 6 images leak as 16 May launch date approaches
- HTC U12+ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- This is the LG V35 ThinQ, could be AT&T exclusive in the US
- Best UK SIM only deals: Unlimited data offer with Three
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date and news: The latest OnePlus will be with us this month
- Leaked patent gives more evidence that Samsung is working on in-display fingerprint sensors
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals from £53/m
Comments