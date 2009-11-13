BlackBerry users offered the option to create their own themes
As most BlackBerry users will know, BlackBerry themes are available to change the range of smartphone's homescreen looks including options to select different designs for the background image, as well as the icon and cursor style.
Now RIM has announced that BlackBerry owners can make their own BlackBerry theme with the release of BlackBerry Theme Studio 5.0 making it "pretty easy" to customise a BlackBerry with a unique theme.
"All you need", says RIM in a blog post, "is a bit of creativity and some skills with graphics software like Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe After Effects or BlackBerry Composer".
The blog is offering a comprehensive walkthrough of the main interface of BlackBerry Theme Studio 5.0 with a step-by-step how-to on DIY themes promised soon.
In the meantime BlackBerry users can download BlackBerry Theme Studio (a Windows app) for free from www.blackberry.com/themestudio.
UPDATE: The step-by-step guide is now live.
UPDATE 2: The themes are now available for download from BlackBerry App World as of 8/12/09.
