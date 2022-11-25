Shock discount! The Pixel 7 Pro is already reduced - save $150

(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales are in full swing and this discount is something of a surprise. The Google Pixel 7 Pro has been discounted by $150, which is a good deal on a phone that's only a couple of months old.

The Pixel 7 Pro continues Google's great efforts in the camera department, making this one of the best phones for mobile photography.

Pixel 7 Pro - save $150 Google's latest flagship phone - and it's most powerful with an outstanding camera - is even more tempting with this discount. It's now only $749.00. View offer

Google Pixel 7 - save $100 There's a $100 saving on the smaller Google phone too, meaning you can grab the Pixel 7 for just $499.00 on Amazon. View offer

The Google Pixel 7 is a top-quality flagship phone from Google, coming in two guises. The Pro has the more advanced camera, offering a great telephoto experience with a larger display, while the Pixel 7 is more compact. Both, however, are powered by the Tensor G2 hardware and offer a pure Android experience.

That means you get Android 13 and will be at the front of the update queue, while it's loaded with clever features and all those familiar Google apps.

If the Pixel 7 isn't for you, there's also great deals on the Pixel 6 Pro and the Pixel 6a.

Writing by Chris Hall.