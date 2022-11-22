Sony Xperia 5 IV gets a solid discount in Black Friday sales

(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales have started and there are plenty of mobile phone deals to go around - including on the Sony Xperia 5 IV.
This compact flagship phone offers plenty to get excited about, especially now the price has dropped thanks to these seasonal discounts.
The Xperia 5 IV gives you Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 power and a great camera system. The $200 price reduction means it's now $799.99 on Amazon.
Offering much the same experience as Sony's big flagship phone, this is a pocketable powerhouse. There's a £150 discount so you can get it for £799 on Amazon UK.
The Sony Xperia 5 IV offers great waterproofing, a lovely 21:9 display and battery life that really lasts, despite being a compact phone. There aren't many phones that pack in this spec at this size, so if compact phones are your thing then the Xperia 5 IV could be the device for you.
When we reviewed it, the price was the thing that got in the way of brilliance, but with these substantial discounts through Black Friday deals, this is a phone that's now much more worthy of consideration.
