Get up to $1000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in these sizzling Samsung deals

(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales have landed and we're starting to see some great offers coming through on phones - including some pretty massive deals on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the defacto flagship of the Samsung range, the most expensive device that Samsung offers. But there are some deals to be had which could save you up to $1000 with discounts and trade in.

Save $1000 is discounts and trade-in This trade-in deal from Samsung direct could potentially save you loads on your Galaxy Z Fold 4. Prices from $569.99. View offer

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Save $450 with this Black Friday deal If you don't have a device to trade, then you can get the 256GB model direct from Samsung for $1349.99. View offer

Why buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4?

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the latest folding phone from Samsung offering a 7.6-inch display on the interior and a 6.2-inch display on the exterior. The folding display is boosted by supporting the S Pen for enhanced interaction, while also hosting an under-display camera, so it's free from obstructions.

The main camera are on the rear of the phone, but with the folding design you can easily use these are your front cameras too, ideal for high-quality selfies. What you really get from the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is plenty of space and thanks to the user interface you can really use that space to be more productive.

More US Black Friday deals

We've rounded up some other great deals, below:

Writing by Chris Hall.