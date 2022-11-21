Get up to $1000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in these sizzling Samsung deals

(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales have landed and we're starting to see some great offers coming through on phones - including some pretty massive deals on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the defacto flagship of the Samsung range, the most expensive device that Samsung offers. But there are some deals to be had which could save you up to $1000 with discounts and trade in.
This trade-in deal from Samsung direct could potentially save you loads on your Galaxy Z Fold 4. Prices from $569.99.
If you don't have a device to trade, then you can get the 256GB model direct from Samsung for $1349.99.
Why buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4?
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the latest folding phone from Samsung offering a 7.6-inch display on the interior and a 6.2-inch display on the exterior. The folding display is boosted by supporting the S Pen for enhanced interaction, while also hosting an under-display camera, so it's free from obstructions.
The main camera are on the rear of the phone, but with the folding design you can easily use these are your front cameras too, ideal for high-quality selfies. What you really get from the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is plenty of space and thanks to the user interface you can really use that space to be more productive.
More US Black Friday deals
We've rounded up some other great deals, below:
- Google: 35% price cut on Pixel, Buds, Watch
- Samsung: Save on Galaxy S22
- Blink: Doorbell & cameras w/ 60% off
- Ring: 60% discount on Echo bundles
- Echo: Save 59% on Show devices
- Sony: Over a third off headphones / earbuds
- Fire TV: Half price 4K Stick / Cube
- Samsung: Save 67% on memory
- Fitbit: 1/3 off Versa 4, Charge 5
- LG: 27% discount on OLED / QNED TVs
- Fire Stick: 50% off HD Stick
- Ring: 41% saving on video doorbell
- Samsung: QLED & QLED TVs down by 36%
- Roomba: Get 35% off
- Google: Over a third saving on Nest
- Beats: 37% off Solo 3
- JBL: Flip 6 is 31% cheaper