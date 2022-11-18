Nothing phone (1) gets discounted for Black Friday: Get your glyphs for less

(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales are now underway and there's one interesting device that's got itself a discount - the Nothing phone (1). One of the more unique launches of 2022, the Nothing phone (1) sports the Glyph Interface on the rear of the phone to make it a little more unique.

Nothing is Carl Pei's - best known for his work at OnePlus - new company and this is the first phone. It's already good value for money, but this discount makes it even better.

The Nothing phone (1) is designed to be something new and exciting, making a change from the old guard of Android phones. There are certainly unique elements to it none more obvious than the Glyph Interface on the rear which uses a series of LEDs to illuminate. That can be used for notifications or just for fun.

Elsewhere there's a good quality display, plenty of power and speed and a nice refined Android user interface.

That's not the only mid-range smartphone that's discounted, however: there's also a cracking deal on the Pixel 6a.

Writing by Chris Hall.