Amazon is offering the Pixel 6 Pro at a cracking price for Black Friday

Amazon is offering the Pixel 6 Pro at a cracking price for Black Friday
(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales are now underway, including discounts on a range of devices from Google. That includes the 2021 flagship phone, the Pixel 6 Pro. 

This is a great handset and now offered at a really compelling price during the sales. 

Google Pixel 6 Pro - save 30%

The Pixel 6 Pro is a great flagship phone with an excellent camera. This deal makes it really attractive, down to just £590.40.

The Pixel 6 Pro is a great flagship device, offering plenty of space on that glorious display and powered by the Google Tensor chip. 

What really stands ou though is the camera. It's a great system that's just really good and capturing those moments, no matter where you are. It's great in low light, it's great with portraits, with some excellent features like Magic Eraser.

You also get a clean Android experience and you know you'll be front of the queue when it comes to upgrades.

If you don't think the Google Pixel 6 Pro is the phone for you, there's also an excellent deal on the Google Pixel 6a

