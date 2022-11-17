This is an incredible Google Pixel 6a Black Friday deal

(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales have started and Google has been quick to discount across a full range of products. One of the deals that caught our eye was for the Pixel 6a.

The Google Pixel 6a launched earlier in 2022, the more affordable sibling of the Pixel 6 family, but importantly packing in Google Tensor power and offering that great Pixel camera. It's been widely discounted, so you can save $150 or £100 off the regular retail price and through a range of different stores.

Google Pixel 6a - save $150 The Pixel 6a is a great smartphone at a great price and this $150 discount on Amazon means you can get it for $299. View offer

Google Pixel 6a - save £100 This deal on Amazon see the Pixel 6a at it's cheapest price yet. You can save 25% off the price, so you can get it for just £299. View offer

Why buy the Pixel 6a?

The Google Pixel 6a offers many of the highlights of the flagship Pixel 6, but at a much lower price. Importantly, it is powered by Google Tensor, so it has the same power as the 2021 flagship phone. The clean software build with Pixel Launcher and deep integration of Material You make for a great smartphone experience.

But it's the camera that most people will want. The Pixel phones have long offered one of the best point and shoot experiences that you'll find in a smartphone and that continues. Although the cameras aren't quite as advanced as the Pixel 6, it will still outshoot pretty much everything at this price.

This phone is waterproof too, with a distinctive two-tone rear design - and these deals won't last forever, so snap up one of the best affordable devices. It's an absolute steal.

