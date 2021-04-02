Belkin made a face-tracking MagSafe mount for iPhone 12

(Pocket-lint) - Belkin has introduced a new iPhone 12 MagSafe accessory lineup, which includes one device that sounds really intriguing.

It's an iPhone stand, or rather a “magnetic phone mount", with face tracking. It works with the iPhone 12, holding it in place via the device’s built-in magnets, and then it uses face tracking to rotate and follow you around so it’s always facing you. It works in both landscape and portrait orientations, tilts vertically from -15 to 30 degrees, rotates 360 degrees horizontally, and runs on three AA batteries.

The thing is, it doesn't support video calls on Zoom or FaceTime. The tracking only works when recording video through Belkin’s own iOS app. But Belkin said the app connects to social media like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, making it easy to post videos.

You can use the mount with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The device is also compatible with official MagSafe cases. It will cost $65 when it launches in the US, but as of right now, it’s only listed on Belkin's website as “coming soon”.

Belkin has also debuted a fitness phone mount that can attach your phone to magnetic surfaces like gym equipment or to the handlebars of bikes and treadmills with an included strap. It's also capable of 360-degree rotation via a ball joint inside. It will cost $35 when it launches.

Belkin is also announcing a $50 2,500mAh power bank that magnetically attaches to the back of a phone, a wireless charging pad and 10K power bank for $70, a portable charging pad like the official MagSafe charger for $30, and a 7.5W wireless charging stand for $35.

