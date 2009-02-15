We finally managed to get our hands on the eagerly anticipated Garmin-Asus nuviphone G60, the launch of which we have brought you news of recently.



The G60 should be available in “the first half” of 2009, although Garmin told us that pricing and distributors were yet to be confirmed.



The handset runs on a closed Linux platform, bringing you the normal goodies you’d expect from your mobile, such as push email, but also a range of location-based services, which Garmin tell us have been the focus of the device.



Of course you also get the satnav functionality you’d expect from Garmin, so when you buy the device it comes complete with maps, such as Europe or North America. There is also a microSD card slot that will let you buy and upgrade the maps as you would a regular Garmin Nuvi PND.



We'll bring you the pricing and availability news for the new handset as soon as we know where you can get 'em.