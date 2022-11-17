(Pocket-lint) - Asus has teamed up with Blizzard Entertainment to launch a special Diablo Immortal edition version of its popular gaming phone, the ROG Phone 6.

It's safe to say you likely haven't ever seen a special edition version of a phone with the graphics and art Asus has printed on the back of this particular edition. As you could probably imagine without seeing: there are flames and a devilish silhouette.

The flame finish has been designed in a way that adapts and changes to catch the light at different angles and is joined by an illuminating RGB logo element on the rear, except unlike regular ROG Phone versions, this is also Diablo-themed.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

As you'd expect, the software is also skinned with plenty of Diablo-inspired elements, like live wallpapers, sounds, alerts, themes and icons.

The phone itself is arguably the least exciting part of this collaboration, however, because the box and accessories that ship with it are quite special.

Its packaging, or the outer carton, is designed to look like the Horadric Cube (an in-game item that transforms anything placed inside it), while the phone is kept safe inside a box that looks like the Worldstone.

This is only the beginning because it ships with other items too. One of those is the map scroll which features hidden elements printed in invisible ink that can only be revealed using a 'Fahir's Light' torch which also ships with the phone.

Get free Pixel Buds A-Series with Pixel 6a order By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 21 July 2022 For a limited time, Google will throw in the Pixel Buds A-Series free with your Pixel 6a.

Even the bumper case that ships with the phone has been redesigned with Diablo elements, also hidden until you shine the Fahir's Light torch on them.

As for the phone, it's pretty much the ROG Phone 6 you know and love already. That means it's powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is joined by 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS3.1 storage.

This 'Hellfire Red' version of the ROG Phone 6 is available to pre-order from today in the UK, direct from Asus, with a cost of £1099.

Writing by Cam Bunton.