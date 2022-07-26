Asus Zenfone 9 launch: How to watch the reveal online

(Pocket-lint) - Asus will be launching its next Zenfone on 28 July - and once again it is promising a compact size and big possibilities.

That aligns this new device very much in the spirit of the last and we're expecting Asus to launch a new device that's very much an update to the Zenfone 8.

Here's everything you need to know.

The Zenfone launch event will take place at 14:00BST on 28 July 2022. Here are the international times for your reference:

San Francisco - 06:00 PDT

New York - 09:00 EDT

London - 14:00 BST

Berlin - 15:00 CEST

New Delhi - 18:30 IST

Tokyo - 22:00 JST

Sydney - 23:00 AEST

We have embedded the video at the top of this page for you to watch the event live.

Asus is once again talking about a "grabbable" phone, so you can expect the emphasis of Asus' device to be on that smaller form factor: the Zenfone 8 was a compact flagship device which is pretty rare and it looks like we're going to be getting an update to that device.

Asus has been teasing some of the credentials, so we already know that it's going to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and we've seen references to the stability of the camera - is this simply going to be OIS or something more?

There are also numerous references to colour, so it's likely that we're going to be getting more than just black phone. All will be revealed on launch day - and we'll bring you news and a full review of the Zenfone 9 as soon as we can.

Writing by Chris Hall.