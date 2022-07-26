Asus Zenfone 9 launch: How to watch the reveal online

(Pocket-lint) - Asus will be launching its next Zenfone on 28 July - and once again it is promising a compact size and big possibilities.
That aligns this new device very much in the spirit of the last and we're expecting Asus to launch a new device that's very much an update to the Zenfone 8.
Here's everything you need to know.
When is the Zenfone 9 launch?
The Zenfone launch event will take place at 14:00BST on 28 July 2022. Here are the international times for your reference:
- San Francisco - 06:00 PDT
- New York - 09:00 EDT
- London - 14:00 BST
- Berlin - 15:00 CEST
- New Delhi - 18:30 IST
- Tokyo - 22:00 JST
- Sydney - 23:00 AEST
How can I watch it online?
We have embedded the video at the top of this page for you to watch the event live.
Stabilization like never before— ASUS North America (@ASUSUSA) July 21, 2022
Zenfone 9 has camera that's fast, easy to use, and shake-free!#ASUS #CompactSizeBigPossibilities #Zenfone9
https://t.co/0e6hZqARCq pic.twitter.com/RBiFK5WSZr
What to expect from the Zenfone 9 launch
Asus is once again talking about a "grabbable" phone, so you can expect the emphasis of Asus' device to be on that smaller form factor: the Zenfone 8 was a compact flagship device which is pretty rare and it looks like we're going to be getting an update to that device.
Asus has been teasing some of the credentials, so we already know that it's going to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and we've seen references to the stability of the camera - is this simply going to be OIS or something more?
There are also numerous references to colour, so it's likely that we're going to be getting more than just black phone. All will be revealed on launch day - and we'll bring you news and a full review of the Zenfone 9 as soon as we can.