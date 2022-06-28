New Asus ROG Phone 6 pictures reveal design and accessories

(Pocket-lint) - Just a few days ago, we caught a glimpse of the ROG Phone 6 on the TENAA certification database.

Now, we're treated to high-quality images that reveal more details, as well as our first look at the accessories on offer.

The new images come courtesy of 91Mobiles, and show a similar design to the images from the TENAA database.

Notably, though, the Tencent branding is not present on the new images, suggesting that this will be the design used for the standard model, too.

On the back, we can see a colour display, though we expect this will be used for gamer flair rather than practical purposes.

Also pictured is the AeroActive Cooler 6, a clip-on device to aid in cooling that doubles up as a kickstand.

The cooler is much flashier than the one designed for the ROG Phone 5, and now features transparent elements and prominent RGB lighting to create a very futuristic look.

It appears to be much larger, too, which will undoubtedly help with cooling - at the cost of portability.

Finally, we get a look at the Devilcase Guardian Lite Plus, which sits somewhere between a phone case and a bumper.

The case encircles the ROG Phone 6's camera array as well as the edges of the device, but appears to leave the back panel mostly exposed.

Perhaps this is to aid in cooling, or it might be to maintain compatibility with accessories like the aforementioned clip-on cooler.

Either way, we don't have long to wait, the ROG Phone 6 is expected to be announced on 5 July 2022.

Writing by Luke Baker.