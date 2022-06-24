Images of Asus ROG Phone 6 posted on TENAA show camera in full

(Pocket-lint) - We have already had an up-close look at the upcoming ROG Phone, but the cameras remained carefully hidden on the prototype models. Now, we finally get to see the whole picture.

The new ROG Phone 6 has been spotted on the TENAA certification database, along with pictures that reveal the camera configuration - and some other unexpected changes.

The cameras are found in a horizontal array at the top left of the device, in a much more prominent housing than we've seen previously.

Surprisingly, we can see a rear display on the right-hand side, something that was not present on the early prototypes.

This might mean that we see multiple variants of the ROG Phone 6, perhaps a 'Pro' model as well as a standard, or it could just be a change in design.

We also see Tencent branding next to the ROG logo on the bottom left, another clue that the pictured model may be a special edition.

The cameras are tipped to be a 64MP main with a 12MP selfie camera, though the other sensors remain a mystery.

Elsewhere, we have learned that the phone is likely to support 65W charging and the battery capacity is likely to be in the region of 5850-6000 mAh.

We're expecting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and Android 12 as standard.

The ROG Phone 6 is expected to launch July 5 in Taiwan, and if you want to know more, you can check out our feature.

Writing by Luke Baker.