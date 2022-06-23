Asus ROG Phone 6 to feature 65W charging

(Pocket-lint) - The Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro will launch during an event on Tuesday 5 July 2022, but thanks to a listing on China's 3C website, we have a pretty good idea that they'll each feature 65W fast charging.

Both devices have been awarded the China Compulsory Certificate (3C) - a necessity for release in the country. It is likely they will be in the process of certification in other countries too.

The standard model is listed under the name "ASUS_AI2201_A", while the Pro device is "ASUS_AI2201_B". They are shown to be 5G handsets and have maximum charge capabilities of 65W. A power adapter is included with each.

Little else can be gleaned from the 3C website at present. However, it is claimed that the ROG Phone 6 will run on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and feature a 165Hz display.

The battery inside is said to be a whopping 6,000mAh.

We'll find out much more come the launch event on 5 July. The brand currently has a countdown clock running on a dedicated webpage, which also allows you to sign up for more information.

The launch event will be held in London, it says, but there are currently no details of a livestream.

Writing by Rik Henderson.