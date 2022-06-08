(Pocket-lint) - Asus has announced that it will be launching the next-generation flagship gaming phone at an event in an online-only event next month. The manufacturer will use this event to show off its next generation portable Android powerhouse as well as a few other bits and pieces.

Here's everything you need to know about the event, what to expect and how to watch it.

The ROG Phone 6 launch event is taking place on 5 July at 1pm BST. Here's what that means for you in your timezone:

Taipei, Taiwan - 5 July - 20:00 CST

Sydney, Aus - 5 July - 22:00 AEST

Mumbai, India - 5 July - 17:30 IST

Dubai, UAE - 5 July - 14:00 GST

Berlin/Paris/Madrid - 5 July - 14:00 CEST

Lagos, Nigeria - 5 July - 13:00 WAT

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 5 July - 09:00 BRT

New York, USA - 5 July - 08:00 EDT

Chicago, USA - 5 July - 07:00 CDT

Los Angeles, USA - 5 July - 05:00 PDT

Asus hasn't shared a live stream feed that we can embed from YouTube or Twitter yet, however you can watch the launch event directly on the company's website right here.

Asus will - of course - use this event to reveal all the details of its next-generation flagship phone, the ROG Phone 6. It has also revealed through its Twitter handle that it will be showing off some new accessories and headphones too.

The company has confirmed that this phone will feature the newly announced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor as well as a Samsung-made AMOLED panel.

While it's tight-lipped on the other details, a hands-on with an early sample has seemingly shown off a lot of what can expect from the phone, including an interesting semi-transparent back design, dual USB-C ports and a headphone port.

While popular among gamers, the ROG Phone series isn't all that familiar to all consumers. It is one of the few standout 'gaming phones'. That means that it features really powerful processing capabilities and usually features more advanced cooling methods and dedicated physical or touch-sensitive buttons on the edges.

We usually also see powerful stereo speakers, a 3.5mm port for wired headphones and a few additional accessories like controllers and cooling fans made especially for these devices.

The ROG Phone 6 is the follow up to the ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 5s- as well as seeking to be the most powerful and fastest phone out there - is also seen as a device which highlights all of Snapdragon's various new technologies. That means we'll not only see the new processor, but also wireless sound and connectivity enhancements. In a lot of ways, it's a reference device for all of Qualcomm's latest developments, and that alone makes it worth considering.

The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more By Rob Kerr · 8 June 2022

Writing by Cam Bunton.