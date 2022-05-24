Asus ROG Phone 6: Everything we know so far

(Pocket-lint) - We love Asus ROG gaming phones, which, aside from being great performers when it comes to gaming, are just great phones in general. They've got a cool cyberpunk aesthetic and often provide pretty good value for money, too.

If you can't wait to see what the brand has in store next, you're in the right place. The ROG Phone 6 is on the way, and we've rounded up everything that we know so far.

No official release date has been given yet, and ROG Phones tend to launch at different times across the world. If we take the ROG Phone 5S as an example, that launched in Taiwan in August 2021 but took until November to reach our shores.

Despite that, we've been given some clues that can help us pinpoint the release window. We know that the ROG Phone 6 will be one of the first phones to release with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor- and Qualcomm says the first phones with the 8+ Gen 1 will hit the market in Q3 of 2022. So, therefore we're expecting a release date between July and September 2022.

Whether it will launch outside of Taiwan in that timeframe, your guess is as good as ours.

Asus sent out some very-early engineering samples to show off the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, so, thanks to this, we've had a pretty good look at the design of the ROG Phone 6.

Android Central and Youtuber Dave2D both got to play with the device and gave us an up-close look at pretty much everything besides the cameras and software changes.

The early samples had a unique semi-transparent glass back that shows off some of the internals. ROG's signature style is present throughout, and the back panel has the word 'Dare' prominently printed across it. It's unclear at the point if other finishes will be offered, but we're not so sure about the giant wordmark, so we hope there will be other options.

The usual dual USB-C ports are present, allowing you to hold the phone in either landscape or portrait mode while charging, and never interrupt your gaming session. There's a headphone jack, too, if you crave low latency audio.

A big change is the lack of exposed cooling vents, which makes us curious about the new thermal solution. Android Central also noticed a rubber gasket on the SIM card tray, which indicates that the phone will have some degree of waterproofing.

The only confirmed hardware specification is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, but it's a pretty exciting one, as it means the ROG Phone 6 will likely be the fastest gaming phone ever released.

When Android Central ran the prototype through some benchmarks, it found that it beat pretty much everything on the market. The only exception was the iPhone 13 Pro series, which marginally beat the ROG Phone in 3DMark Wildlife Extreme.

Elsewhere, it's mostly speculation, but we're expecting a similarly large display to its predecessor, at around 6.78-inches. Going much larger would be cumbersome. It'll be a high refresh rate panel - possibly jumping from 144Hz to 165Hz in order to match the Red Magic 7. We wouldn't be surprised to see a dramatic jump in touch sampling rate, too, as Asus has some catching up to do when it comes to Nubia's latest.

Here's a timeline of everything that's happened in the runup to the launch of the Asus ROG Phone 6.

Android Central and Dave2D posted about their hands-on experiences with a prototype device running a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

