Asus ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro launched with Snapdragon 888+ and 18GB RAM

(Pocket-lint) - Asus has unveiled a spec-bumped version of its awesome ROG Phone 5, and this one comes with some mouth-watering power under the hood.

The ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro are incredibly similar to their predecessors, but come with a more powerful processor and are available with a ridiculous amount of RAM.

Specifically, Asus swapped out the Snapdragon 888 platform and replaced it with the Snapdragon 888+, which has more powerful primary cores. The phone also comes in configurations with up to 18GB of RAM. That level of RAM in a phone is - quite frankly - ludicrous.

For the Pro model, that's the only RAM variant available in a model which also comes with 512GB storage. As for the non-Pro, that comes in 8GB, 12GB and 16GB RAM variants with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage too.

The only other real difference between the Pro and the standard model is on the back of the phone. Where the regular 5s has colourful LED animation array on the back, the Pro has an actual AMOLED-based panel capable of more advanced animations.

Otherwise, the two phones are the same and practically identical to the ROG Phone 5 from earlier in the year. Both have huge 6.78-inch AMOLED displays built by Samsung with up to 144Hz refresh rates and up to 1200 nits peak brightness.

They're covered in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for durability, feature HDR10 and HDR10+ support, and have powerful stereo speakers with purpose-built amplifiers to deliver great audio.

It's not just in processing and graphics the ROG Phone 5s has lots of power, it's also in battery capabilities. With a 6000mAh battery, it's among the most capacious on the market, and can be filled up quickly using 65W wired charging.

There's a triple camera system on the back - the same as before - featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera, 13-megapixel ultrawide and 5-megapixel macro.

You also get the same touch sensitive shoulder buttons that can be programed/mapped to specific functions on a per-game basis, plus two rear touch sensors, and a display with 360Hz touch sampling rate. In other words, it's a phone built for gamers, and if it's anything like the ROG Phone 5, it'll be excellent.

Asus' ROG Phone 5s is available from today in Europe. In the UK, the 16GB/512GB ROG Phone 5s model will set you back £999, while the 18GB/512GB Pro model has a £1099 price tag and is available for pre-order.