(Pocket-lint) - Asus has introduced a new version of its ROG Phone 5 gaming-focused phone that launched earlier this year with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The upgraded phone, called the ROG Phone 5S, is debuting alongside a ROG Phone 5S Pro model.

The Taiwanese tech giant is releasing its latest flagship gaming phones in Taiwan. They both sport 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screens with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for up to a 300Hz touch-sampling rate and 24.3ms touch latency. The Pro version packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset, up to 18GB RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. The ROG Phone 5s starts at 16GB/256GB.

Their design is similar to the ROG Phone 5, complete with an RGB illuminated ROG logo and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Other features include dual SIM support (nano + nano), dual 7-magnet Linear 12x16mm front-facing speakers with GameFX and Dirac HD sound, quad microphones with Ozo noise reduction technology, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Oh, and there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

You can also find ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5, grip press detection, support for Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and NFC, and a 6000mAH battery with 65W HyperCharge fast charging via USB Type-C port.

As for photography, the phones offer a 64-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX686 sensor (0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture) paired with a 13-megapixel (125-degree ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture) and a 5-megapixel macro sensor (with f/2.0 aperture.)

There is a 24-megapixel front camera (with 0.9µm pixel size and f/2.0 aperture).

Finally, both models run Android 11 OS with ROG UI.

If any of this interests you, the Asus ROG Phone 5s starts at NT $29,990 (about $1,077) and goes up to NT $33,990 (about $1,221). It comes in Phantom Black and Aurora White colours. The ROG Phone 5s Pro is NT $37,990 (about $1,365) and comes in the Phantom Black colour only.

The Pro version also features an AeroActive Cooler 5 in the box. Both models have launched in Taiwan and begin shipping from 24 August 2021.