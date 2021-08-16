Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Asus updates ROG gaming phone lineup with 5S and 5S Pro models

- Two new siblings for the ROG Phone 5

- But only available in Taiwan at launch

(Pocket-lint) - Asus has introduced a new version of its ROG Phone 5 gaming-focused phone that launched earlier this year with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The upgraded phone, called the ROG Phone 5S, is debuting alongside a ROG Phone 5S Pro model.

The Taiwanese tech giant is releasing its latest flagship gaming phones in Taiwan. They both sport 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screens with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for up to a 300Hz touch-sampling rate and 24.3ms touch latency. The Pro version packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset, up to 18GB RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. The ROG Phone 5s starts at 16GB/256GB.

Asus

Their design is similar to the ROG Phone 5, complete with an RGB illuminated ROG logo and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.  Other features include dual SIM support (nano + nano), dual 7-magnet Linear 12x16mm front-facing speakers with GameFX and Dirac HD sound, quad microphones with Ozo noise reduction technology, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Oh, and there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

You can also find ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5, grip press detection, support for Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and NFC, and a 6000mAH battery with 65W HyperCharge fast charging via USB Type-C port. 

As for photography, the phones offer a 64-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX686 sensor (0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture) paired with a 13-megapixel (125-degree ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture) and a 5-megapixel macro sensor (with f/2.0 aperture.)

There is a 24-megapixel front camera (with 0.9µm pixel size and f/2.0 aperture). 

Finally, both models run Android 11 OS with ROG UI. 

Asus

If any of this interests you, the Asus ROG Phone 5s starts at NT $29,990 (about $1,077) and goes up to NT $33,990 (about $1,221). It comes in Phantom Black and Aurora White colours. The ROG Phone 5s Pro is NT $37,990 (about $1,365) and comes in the Phantom Black colour only.

The Pro version also features an AeroActive Cooler 5 in the box. Both models have launched in Taiwan and begin shipping from 24 August 2021.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 16 August 2021.
