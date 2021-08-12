(Pocket-lint) - Asus appears to be developing a new version of its gaming-focused phone, the ROG Phone 5, which launched earlier this year with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The upgraded model, however, which is thought to be called ROG Phone 5S, might pack a Snapdragon 888 Plus.

The ROG Phone 5S recently appeared in product listing on a Chinese online retailer AliExpress, revealing that it could come with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, as well as a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging and the Snapdragon 888 Plus. Keep in mind, when Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 888 Plus this past summer, Asus suggested that chipset will come to a new ROG phone.

The ROG Phone 5S, which is available for pre-order on AliExpress, doesn't include a launch date, but it does note a single black color option. This all leads us to believe the phone might launch sooner rather than later. We still don't know about the display, cameras, or dimensions, but considering it's an S-upgrade, one can assume it won't be too different from last year's model. We suspect it'll sport a 144Hz AMOLED display, at least.

Asus hasn’t officially announced the ROG Phone 5S yet, so take everything here with a pinch of salt. Perhaps we'll hear from the company soon.

