Asus Zenfone 8 prices leaked

(Pocket-lint) - The Asus Zenfone 8 will officially launch tomorrow, Wednesday 12 May, during an online event.

It'll show us whether they match the major pics leak we ran last week, and hopefully reveal regional prices - although we might have a jolly good idea of what they'll be already.

That's because pricing details for three models have also leaked, with tipster Sudhanshu revealing how much the 128GB and 256GB variants will cost in Euros.

Posted by 91Mobiles, the alleged prices are as follows:

Asus Zenfone 8 - 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage: €700 (approx £602)

Asus Zenfone 8 - 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage: €750

Asus Zenfone 8 - 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage: €800

There are no prices yet for the also heavily rumoured Asus Zenfone 8 Flip - the model with a flip-up camera (as on last year's phone).

It is said that, due to the ongoing pandemic and, in particular, the current crisis in India, the phone will not launch there at present. It is still on course for a European release.

The standard Asus Zenfone 8 will allegedly sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 5.92-inch FHD+ display,

The Asus Zenfone 8 Flip will also carry the Snapdragon 888, but have an increased 6.67-inch display. Its rear camera also flips round for selfies.

Writing by Rik Henderson.