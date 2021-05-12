Asus Zenfone 8 Flip official: The best selfie cameras in the business?

(Pocket-lint) - Asus has announced the 2021 version of its smartphone that offers a display totally free of notches or punch holes, thanks to the flip-up camera.

The Zenfone 8 Flip is a flagship-grade phone, where the three cameras on the rear of the phone can rotate to the front, making this a hot proposition for those wanting great selfies.

There's a "liquid metal" housing as well as an enhanced motor with a 50 per cent strong output shaft, tested for 300,000 flips according to Asus. You can have all the cameras facing towards you, or you can adjust the angle to get exactly the shot you want.

The cameras are comprised of a Sony IMX686 64-megapixel main camera, Sony IMX363 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an 8-megapixel 3x optical zoom camera.

A G sensor means that if you drop the phone, the camera will put itself away.

There's a big 6.67-inch display, sold on the advantage it offers of being able to use every pixel, rather than having a hole in your content. It's AMOLED, offers a full HD+ resolution and offers a 90Hz refresh rate.

Powering the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G, meaning you're getting a top level of performance, with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage - and support for microSD.

There's no avoiding the fact that this is a big phone, and there's a big 5000mAh battery to keep it running though the day. Given the way the display is setup with those cameras, the flip is likely to be popular with those who love to consume content, perhaps watching video on the go, or wanting to game without the punch hole.

The Asus Zenfone 8 Flip is also pretty good value for money, starting at £699/€799, cheaper than many phones at this size with this hardware.

