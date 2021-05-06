Asus Zenfone 8 and 8 Flip specs and pics leaked

(Pocket-lint) - Asus will soon unveil its two new Zenfone models for 2021, but renders and specifications have leaked beforehand.
The Asus Zenfone 8 will be announced on 12 May - during an online event confirmed by the company itself. An Asus Zenfone 8 Flip - featuring the return of the flip-up camera unit, is also expected.
Both handsets are tipped to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, with 91Mobiles claiming the 8 Flip camera can switch from a rear-facing module to facing forward for selfies. That's much like the camera on last year's Zenfone 7 (as you can see in the image above).
91Mobiles also claims to have got its hands on official renders. They show that a more standard model without the flip camera will be available this time around.
It'll be smaller than the 8 Flip, with a 5.92-inch FHD+ display, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It is said to come with a fixed dual-camera on the rear, featuring a 64-megapixel main sensor and 12-megapixel macro. There will be a 4,000mAh battery inside, supporting 30W fast charging.
The Zenfone 8 Flip will have a much larger 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It too will pack in 8GB of RAM, but with an increased 256GB of storage.
The flip camera unit will house a 64-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel for telephoto and 12-megapixel for macro.
The battery is said to be 5,000mAh and it too will support 30W fast charging.
We'll find out more on 12 May during the event.