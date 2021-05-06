Asus Zenfone 8 and 8 Flip specs and pics leaked

(Pocket-lint) - Asus will soon unveil its two new Zenfone models for 2021, but renders and specifications have leaked beforehand.

The Asus Zenfone 8 will be announced on 12 May - during an online event confirmed by the company itself. An Asus Zenfone 8 Flip - featuring the return of the flip-up camera unit, is also expected.

Both handsets are tipped to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, with 91Mobiles claiming the 8 Flip camera can switch from a rear-facing module to facing forward for selfies. That's much like the camera on last year's Zenfone 7 (as you can see in the image above).

91Mobiles also claims to have got its hands on official renders. They show that a more standard model without the flip camera will be available this time around.

It'll be smaller than the 8 Flip, with a 5.92-inch FHD+ display, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It is said to come with a fixed dual-camera on the rear, featuring a 64-megapixel main sensor and 12-megapixel macro. There will be a 4,000mAh battery inside, supporting 30W fast charging.

The Zenfone 8 Flip will have a much larger 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It too will pack in 8GB of RAM, but with an increased 256GB of storage.

The flip camera unit will house a 64-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel for telephoto and 12-megapixel for macro.

The battery is said to be 5,000mAh and it too will support 30W fast charging.

We'll find out more on 12 May during the event.

Writing by Rik Henderson.