ROG Phone 5 passes through DXOMARK, confirming a heap of specs

(Pocket-lint) - There's been no shortage of leaks surrounding the forthcoming ROG Phone 5, but thanks to a report from DXOMARK, we've got a lot more confirmed about this new gaming phone.

By report, we don't mean a selection of rumours: no, DXOMARK has a production model of the ROG Phone 5 in for testing and it has already published the results for audio.

Starting with those results, DXO says that the ROG Phone 5 tops the list for both playback and recording, beating out the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, which we imagine is why Asus was happy for DXOMARK to publish these results in advance of the phone's launch on 10 March.

Included is a high quality image of the phone, front and back. This matches previous leaks from TENAA, the certification agency, and once again gives us a good look at the RGB-style decoration on the back. That's going to be fun.

DXO also confirms that there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, that there are dual front speakers and a quad microphone setup. There's also a 3.5mm headphone socket, so audio is well supported.

You can find all the details about the audio scoring over on DXO's site via the link below - but the image also shows us closer detail about that camera.

The details under the camera say "64MP quad bayer". That confirms a 64-megapixel sensor on the main camera. This suggests that it's a similar camera setup to the ROG Phone 3, which also had a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, along with ultra-wide and macro cameras.

Details about the camera remain scarce, but we'll be finding out all the details on 10 March - assuming DXOMARK doesn't go and publish any more of the details.

