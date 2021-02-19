Asus ROG Phone 5: How to watch the 10 March launch event

(Pocket-lint) - The Asus ROG Phone 5 is the fourth-generation gaming phone from the Taiwanese brand, set to be revealed this March.

So what can you expect from this upcoming gaming device to set it apart from the competition, and how can you watch the reveal event?

The Asus ROG Phone 5 reveal is happening on 10 March 2021. The time has been confirmed as 19:00 Taipei time (UTC+8). Here are the global times so you know when to tune in:

West Coast USA: 03:00 (PT)

East Coast USA: 06:00 (ET)

UK: 11:00 (GMT)

EU: 12:00 (CET)

India: 13:30 (IST)

Asus has confirmed that it will be streaming the launch from Taipei to the world. However, there's no video link just yet - only a link to a calendar reminder on the official ROG.Asus.com webpage.

We've already got a feature detailing the ROG Phone 5 rumours, to give you a deeper dive into what to expect from the phone.

Some of the more headline-grabbing features include the expectation of a secondary display on the rear of the phone, a 144Hz refresh rate main display, and top-spec Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 platform.

Writing by Mike Lowe.