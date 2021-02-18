ROG Phone 5 name gets confirmed as launch nears

(Pocket-lint) - There's been speculation about the next-generation of the ROG Phone for some time. But now, thanks to a post on Weibo, we know that it's going to be called the ROG Phone 5.

Rumours about the new ROG Phone have been circulating for some time, but the biggest sticking point was the name. The number 4 isn't popular in China because it sounds like the word for death, so it's often skipped.

That had lead to speculation that the ROG Phone would jump from 3 to 5 in the naming - and that appears to have been confirmed.

The teaser poster doesn't tell us much more. We still don't have a timeframe for launch, but with MWC Shanghai scheduled for 23-25 February, we wouldn't be surprised to see a launch soon. There's been rumours that the ROG Phone will be available in India from March, so that fits with this timeline.

We previously saw prototype leaks of a device with a small rear display - perhaps to show-off while gaming - but we're not expecting a huge change from the previous ROG Phone - except for a complete update of the hardware, of course.

That will likely see the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 powering everything and the quick refresh is likely to move onto that more powerful hardware.

The ROG Phone isn't always widely distributed, but with increasing competition in this segment from the likes the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel, Black Shark and RedMagic - as well as greater optimisation from the likes of Samsung - there's more to play for as interest in bespoke gaming phones grows.

We'll bring you all the details of the launch as soon as we have it.

Writing by Chris Hall.