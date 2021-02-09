(Pocket-lint) - Asus latest iteration of its gaming-specific handset - thought to be the Asus ROG Phone 5 - has now appeared on Geekbench.

This follows several image leaks and communications certifications listings, which each suggest the launch must be pretty soon.

The Geekbench posting, which was discovered by Twitter user Abhishek Yadav, reveals that the upcoming phone will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 16GB of RAM.

Asus Rog 5 spotted on geekbench with 16GB of ram.

-snapdragon 888

-android 11

-snapdragon 888

-android 11

-16GB Ram pic.twitter.com/1rYvtld8WF

It'll also come with Android 11 out of the box.

The posting also reveals something about the name. For weeks, it has been unknown whether Asus will skip the ROG Phone 4 and opt straight for the 5. Now it seems that is likely to be the case.

The Geekbench listing is for a device with the model number 1005DA. Considering the Asus ROG Phone 3 had the designation 1003D, it matches speculation that the follow-up is called Asus ROG Phone 5.

The number 4 is said to be bad luck in certain Asian countries, which could be the reason for the swerve.

Previous rumours have suggested the new phone - whatever it is called - will have a 6.78-inch display, two 3,000mAh batteries, and be similar to its predecessor in look and camera unit.

